SYRIZA to fight against 'obscurantism and bigotry' of extreme-right parties in Parliament - iefimerida.gr

The resignation of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras last week is a call to every member of the main opposition party to "contribute to the next Syriza-PA wave that ought to be victorious," newly elected leader of the party's parliamentary group Sokratis Famellos said on Monday.

Famellos said that the party will continue to fight for everyone, "especially young people that dream of a better future." He also underlined the party's obligation to defend democracy and individual rights, the rule of law, and the European acquis against the "obscurantist and bigoted point of views that unfortunately found their way into the Greek Parliament," referring to the extreme-right parties elected on June 25.

He and the parliamentary group's presidium "will do, with compradeship and democracy, everything we can to fulfill our duties and obligations, as well as the responsibility we have before members and voters of Syriza-PA and before Greek society," he noted.