Suspect in ex-girlfriend’s murder claims “no recollection” of fatal stabbing - iefimerida.gr

Suspect in ex-girlfriend’s murder claims “no recollection” of fatal stabbing

Shock from the femicide in Agioi Anargyroi
ANTHEE CARASSAVA

A 39-year-old accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, stabbing her multiple times outside an Athens police station, has been remanded to a state prison psychiatric ward pending trial.

The assailant, whose identity has not been disclosed, was remanded after testifying before an investigative magistrate in connection with the murder, among the grisliest in recent memory here.

He refused to accept charges of premeditated murder, saying he suffered from a memory lapse. His defense team cited a history of mental health issue, including multiple hospitalizations which the man underwent in recent years, advocating for him to be considered mentally incompetent.

The gory murder has sent shockwaves across the country, sparking sweeping public debate over the country’s police services, and rising rates of domestic violence.

The victim, Kyriaki Griva, sought refuge at the Agioi Anargyroi police station from the man who would, moments later, fatally stab her multiple times upon her departure from the precinct.

The incident has led to the suspension of at least five police officers, including the station’s chief, as authorities investigate police response on the night of the murder.

Ahead of the victim’s funeral on Thursday, Michalis Crysochoidis, the Minister of Citizen Protection, expressed deep condolences to Ms. Griva’s family.

