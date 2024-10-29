Supermarket prices for 362 product codes to drop from 5% to 24% - iefimerida.gr

The list of product codes that have been so far included in a government initiative to reduce shelf prices has been renewed and updated, the Develoment Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the renewed list includes 362 product codes under an initiative that reduces shelf prices at supermarkets ranging from 5% to 24%.

It should also be noted that the Union of Supermarkets of Greece estimates its members will reduce prices in the near future in 600 product codes.

Develoment Minister Takis Theodorikakos said, "The effort to deescalate prices and increase citizens' available income continues unabated, combining market inspections with social responsibility and informing consumers. We proceed steadfastly, standing by citizens and particularly those with the greatest need."