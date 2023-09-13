Sunny on Thursday - iefimerida.gr

Sunny weather is forecast in Greece on Thursday, with brief clouds in the afternoon and evening in the north.

Winds variable, between 3-4 Beaufort and up to 6 Beaufort in the Aegean. Temperatures will range from 14C to 33C in the north, 16C to 34C in the west, 16C to 32C on the eastern mainland and between 21C and 33C on the islands of the Aegean. Sunny in Attica, with temperatures from 21C to 32C. Same in Thessaloniki, with temperatures between 18C and 30C.

