Stunning Symi spotted by National Geographic - iefimerida.gr

In its latest edition, National Geographic prides the island of Symi as a picturesque masterpiece emerging as a hiking haven. With its network of trails winding through historic pathways, the island offers a serene escape for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike, the magazine reports.

Symi, though, is not alone, especiall for budget travel. Greece offers a treasure trove of island getaways that won’t break the bank. These hidden gems provide not only natural beauty and serene beaches but also the allure of affordability, making them a haven for budget-conscious travelers.

Agistri: A Serene Retreat Near Athens

Nestled in the Saronic Gulf, Agistri is a verdant oasis offering a peaceful escape just a short distance from the bustling city of Athens. Renowned for its crystal-clear waters and tranquil atmosphere, Agistri is the perfect destination for those seeking relaxation without the need for a lengthy journey. The island caters to all tastes, with a variety of beaches, accommodations, and dining experiences. Its proximity ensures low travel costs, while the island’s compact size means you can explore its natural beauty on foot, without the expense of car rentals. For the adventurous, a camping site affords an even greater budget-friendly option, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in nature and save on accommodation costs.

Aegina: The Convenient and Cost-Effective Choice

A favorite among Athenians, Aegina is a budget-friendly island that doesn’t skimp on experiences. Known as “the next-door island,” it is a quick ferry ride from the capital, offering a diverse range of affordable eateries and entertainment spots. Aegina is bustling with activity throughout the summer, providing a lively yet cost-effective getaway. However, travelers should note that prices tend to rise during the peak of August, especially around the mid-August holiday.

Anafi: A Tranquil Gem in the Aegean

A serene sanctuary, Anafi is perfect for those seeking tranquility. This charming islet promises relaxation without extensive travel, offering easy access to stunning beaches. The island’s crowning glory, Kalamos, presents breathtaking panoramic views and is a hiker’s delight. Anafi is also ideal for adventurers looking to explore the enchanting Santorini.

Kythnos: A Cycladic Paradise

Nestled in the Western Cyclades between Kea/Tzia and Serifos, Kythnos is a delightful getaway, just 2 hours and 40 minutes from Piraeus, or else, about 2 hours from Lavrion. The island features Cycladic architecture, inviting beaches, and enchanting spots to explore -- all at an attractive price point.

Symi: A Picturesque Escape in the Dodecanese

Part of the Dodecanese and a stone’s throw from Rhodes, Symi stands as a stunning testament to the Aegean’s allure. The island’s cinematic beauty offers a tranquil retreat with the added benefit of affordability. Symi is culturally rich, boasting impressive beaches and monuments. It is an ideal haven for a peaceful and cost-effective seaside vacation, set apart from the more bustling Cycladic islands.