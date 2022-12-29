Staikouras: We will continue to help citizens without endangering the state budget - iefimerida.gr

We help the citizens to the point that does not affect the state budget, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Thursday adding that "it has been proved that in the last three years we have been rationally managing public finances and because the Greek economy is doing well, fiscal space is being created. This fiscal space that is created, returns back to society. I estimate that fiscal space will also be created in the first half of 2023. If created, it will return to society and will not have anything to do with the elections."

Speaking to MEGA TV about the reduction of VAT on basic food items decided by the Spanish government, the minister commented that "the economic policy is not implemented with one but with a combination of measures". And he mentioned that "Greece is reducing taxes, has abolished the solidarity levy, in the last few days I spoke with public sector employees who, for the first time, saw a permanent increase in their salaries".