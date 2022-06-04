Staikouras: We are seeking fiscal leeway for new support measures - iefimerida.gr

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said that his ministry is "seeking to allocate fiscal leeway for new support measures to be taken in July," speaking to OPEN TV station on Saturday.

By June's end, he added, "we will know whether we can do more against rising fuel prices," but he noted that not much can be done about reducing the unified tax on fuel.

If "we were to reduce this tax by 20 cents of a euro," he said, "the overall cost for the state would reach 20 bln euros."

The "available fiscal space has so far been spent on reducing the property tax (ENFIA) and costs in electricity bills for households."

On reducing the so-called solidarity tax, Staikouras noted that this has been fixed to take effect for private sector workers in 2023 at a cost of 450 mln euros, but that "additional fiscal space is being sought to implement this in the civil service too."