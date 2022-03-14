Staikouras: Eurogroup welcomes Greece's progress -In recognition of its rapid, strong recovery - iefimerida.gr

Eurogroup welcomed Greece's progress, recognizing its rapid and strong recovery, but also the favorable prospects of its economy, said Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras in a statement on Monday.

He was speaking after Eurogroup's 13th evaluation of the report of enhanced supervision.

"Today's meeting included an agenda of difficult issues, as a result of the unprecedented challenges and the intense instability, uncertainty and insecurity created by recent geopolitical developments," he noted. "In this fluid environment," he stressed, "Greece registered yet another success."