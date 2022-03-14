Staikouras: Eurogroup welcomes Greece's progress -In recognition of its rapid, strong recovery - iefimerida.gr

Eurogroup welcomed Greece's progress, recognizing its rapid and strong recovery, but also the favorable prospects of its economy, said Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras in a statement on Monday.
He was speaking after Eurogroup's 13th evaluation of the report of enhanced supervision.
"Today's meeting included an agenda of difficult issues, as a result of the unprecedented challenges and the intense instability, uncertainty and insecurity created by recent geopolitical developments," he noted. "In this fluid environment," he stressed, "Greece registered yet another success."
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο