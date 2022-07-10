Staikouras: Additional fiscal space will be created in the summer which will be returned to the citizens - iefimerida.gr

An additional fiscal space will be created in the summer which will be returned to the citizens in its entirety, stated Finance Minister Christos Staikouras in an interview to Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Sunday.

This will happen because the tax revenues continue to move upwards and will surpass the target for June for reasons related with the good course of the economy, the increased consumption and the better, in relation to the forecast, course of tourism.

Staikouras referred to the measures for 2023 (that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis) adding that "the government after the end of its four-year term will set to the people's opinion its plans for the next four-year-term, which, as we have entered the last year of this term will be unfolded".

On a possible new exit to the markets, the minister said that the country's systematic communication with the markets, if this is feasible depending on the condition in the international markets, with the lowest borrowing cost is our firm pursuit.

He also added that this may occur with the contribution of external factors as ECB's decisions, but mostly due to the implemented economic policy.

On the course of inflation, Staikouras estimated that , at European level, "will de-escalate in the next years but will not leave us for good, it has some structural characteristics that acquire a more permanent character", he said.