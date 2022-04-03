Staikouras: An additional 2-billion-euro budget to support households and businesses within the week - iefimerida.gr

The 2-billion-euro additional budget will be submitted by the finance ministry within the week, in order to provide further support to households and businesses, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said in a statement to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) released on Sunday.

Staikouras added: "We are listening to the society and we feel the need of citizens for further support, since the crisis is still very intense."

This additional package of measures (so far the measures are close to 4 billion euros) that has been announced, aims, as the finance minister stated, to reduce, as much as possible, the pressure on family budgets, mainly of the weaker income strata.