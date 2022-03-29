Spyros Theodoropoulos to acquire 45% of shares in ION SA - iefimerida.gr

The shareholders of Greek chocolate industry ION SA and Greek entrepreuner Spyros Theodoropoulos on Tuesday announced a strategic agreement under which the businessman will acquire 45% of shares with the option of acquiring the majority of the company's equity capital.
In a joint announcement, the two sides said the agreement was based on the common principles and values shared by ION and Theodoropoulos and a common vision for a dynamic growth and expansion in foreign markets. Under the terms of the agreement, the current shareholders of ION SA will keep the management of the company.
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο