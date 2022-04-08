 Special European Council to discuss defense, energy, Ukraine on May 30-31 - iefimerida.gr
Special European Council to discuss defense, energy, Ukraine on May 30-31

European Council President Charles Michel reiterated that a special European Council will take place on May 30-31 to discuss defense, energy, and Ukraine, he said on Friday.

"As discussed in Versailles and during the last European Council, a special European Council will take place on 30 and 31 May. On the agenda notably defense, energy and Ukraine," the Twitter post said.

