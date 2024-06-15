Socialist party faces leadership challenge - iefimerida.gr

Greece’s socialist Pasok party is spinning in turmoil after its poor showing in European elections. Since then, Nikos Androulakis’s leadership has come under fire, challenged daily by leading members of the party.

Some party members want a new leader chosen this year. A local newspaper reported that Mr. Androulakis may move to call for an unexpected election in July, instead of waiting until October 2025 as originally planned.

The party’s website confirmed that Mr. Androulakis was considering the move but was concerned about low voter turnout.

His challengers agree that an election during summer is a bad idea. What is more they suggest the proposition may simply be a ploy to see how people react.

The final decision will be made at a party meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

By Angelos Moschovas