SNF to give one million dollars in emergency relief aid for those affected by Ukraine war - iefimerida.gr

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation on Wednesday announced that it will be handing out one million dollars in emergency relief grants to aid those affected by the war in Ukraine.

"As we confront the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II, the devastating consequences of the invasion of Ukraine are reverberating around the world, threatening the lives and welfare of people in Ukraine and far beyond.

A cluster of new grants from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) seeks to help organisations leverage their local knowledge and ties to deliver essential emergency relief," the announcement said.

Three of the chosen organisations - Doctors of the World Spain, Choose Love Works and Lumos Foundation - have had an established presence in Ukraine and neighbouring countries since before the invasion and according to SNF, they "go where others will not and take a system-wide view, they work with the essential local grassroots organizations too often overlooked for international aid, and they seek to reach the most marginalized among vulnerable groups."

The fourth, Melissa Network, works with Ukrainian refugees arriving in Greece and two - Save the Children USA and Doctors Without Borders USA - "are large international organizations seeking to mitigate the deadly fallout around the world from the war’s indirect effects."