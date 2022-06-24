Energy Minister Skrekas meets with representatives of French energy companies - iefimerida.gr

Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas had a meeting on Friday with representatives of French companies operating in the energy sector in Greece.

The meeting was attended by the French Ambassador, Patrick Maisonnave, the president of the Hellenic-French Chamber Laurent Thuillier and representatives of AKUO ENERGY GREECE, EDF Renewables Hellas, ELPEDISON, EREN HELLAS, VALOREM, VOLTALIA GREECE.

As the French Embassy announced, the meeting focused on the important presence of the above companies in Greece, on their activities, as well as on their investment plans in the country.

The French companies proved their support for the ambitious goals of the Greek government in the renewable energy sources sector (wind and photovoltaic).

On his part, the minister referred to the bureaucratic hurdles that will be surmounted with the new law for the facilitation of Renewable Energy Sources (RES) licencing.

"For every 1000 MW of RES we save 300-400 million euros"

The day before, Kostas Skrekas had spoken to the Committee on Production and Trade of the Parliament and stressed the necessity of increasing the participation of RES in the country's electricity mix, while highlighting that revenues of more than 6 billion euros are expected from the energy sector in the next 12 months.

Specifically, the Minister said that "for every 1,000 megawatts of new RES that enter the system at today's prices, we save 300 to 400 million euros in natural gas imports, which is used to generate electricity. So not only does increasing renewables help the environment, but it also gives a permanent solution to the spiking energy costs", he added.