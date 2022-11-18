Skrekas: Greece a pole of attraction for investments in renewable energy - iefimerida.gr

The environment ministry on Friday welcomed the release of an EY report showing that Greece is becoming one of the more attractive countries for investments in clean energy, based on its semi-annual Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI 60)

Greece ranked 16th in the latest EY RECAI 60, while it ranked second worldwide based on countries’ performance adjusted for their GDP size , according to the latest edition of EY’s survey. The survey assesses the world’s top 40 economies and ranks them in terms of the attractiveness of renewable energy (RES) investment opportunities.

The country has moved up five places since ranking 21st in April, to the highest level it has achieved in the 30-year history of the index.

Commenting, Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas stated:

"The government's policy for the Green Transition, with respect for the environment as its guideline, is getting results and recognition. The EY Index is yet one more confirmation of the great effort that our country is making to produce clean energy and safeguard our energy security. With significant legislative reforms, strong political will and a stable economic environment, Greece is becoming a global pole of attraction for investments in the RES sector."