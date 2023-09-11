Six people gunned down at Artemis, East Attica coast - iefimerida.gr

Six people were gunned down near a car in Artemis (Loutsa), the East Attica coastal city near the airport, on Monday afternoon.

Police said the incidents took place at the corner of Arionos and Akropoleos Streets. Some of the victims were inside a car and some outside it.

Police have cordoned off the area, and the Security Directorate of Attica Region is investigating.

