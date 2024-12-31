Shops Operate with Festive Hours on New Year’s Eve - iefimerida.gr

Stores across Athens and Piraeus are operating under festive hours today, December 31, 2024, in preparation for New Year’s celebrations.

Shops will remain open from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, while supermarkets have extended hours, opening from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Holiday Schedule for Shops:

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 (New Year’s Eve): Open from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 (New Year’s Day): Closed.

Thursday, January 2, 2025: Closed.

Shopping malls and major retailers, such as The Mall Athens, Golden Hall, and IKEA, will operate from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM today.

As per the Federation of Commercial Associations of Attica and surrounding areas, regular operating hours for stores will resume on Friday, January 3, 2025. Local commercial associations may adjust hours based on regional needs while adhering to national regulations.

This schedule allows consumers to complete last-minute shopping conveniently while businesses prepare to welcome the New Year.