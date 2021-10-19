Shocking video motocross race accident in Greece -Two seriously injured | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Two seriously injured spectators at the Yiannitsa motocross race transferred to the Papageorgiou Hospital ICU. Critical next 48 hours, the medical stuff reports.



Two severely injured spectators at the Panhellenic Motocross Championship,16 and 27 years old respectively, were taken to the local hospital after a 16-years-old racing rider lost control, violated the pit lane and crashed on the protective barriers.

As their health condition is life threatening, the two injured men have been transferred from the local hospital to the Papageorgiou Hospital ICU, to Salonica.

The 27 years old spectator, himself an outstanding motocross race driver, along with the 16 years old injured on-watcher, had inhabited the pit stop were only qualified garage mechanics were to be allowed. It is also true that the 27 years old man was getting himself ready to take part in the next up the scale round.

In the morning he undertook surgery and his condition remains critical.

According to the constabulary report, both the race driver who caused the accident and the 60 years old security officer of the Panhellenic Motocross Championship were arrested and a case was filled against them as necessary, on causing bodily harm by negligence and lax observance of safety measures.

