Shipwreck in the sea near Mytilene, Lesvos -6 dead - iefimerida.gr

A shipwreck with at least six dead so far has occurred in the sea off the coast of Lesvos, near the PPC factory in Epano Skala, Mytilene.
The wreck was noticed at first light on Tuesday morning by passers-by, who saw the corpses washed ashore by the sea.
Strong Coast Guard forces were operating on land and sea on Tuesday morning, to find survivors or more casualties.
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο