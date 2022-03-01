 Shipwreck in the sea near Mytilene, Lesvos -6 dead - iefimerida.gr
Shipwreck in the sea near Mytilene, Lesvos -6 dead

Shipwreck with 6 dead in Mytilene / Panagiotis Mpalaskas / EUROKINISSI
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

A shipwreck with at least six dead so far has occurred in the sea off the coast of Lesvos, near the PPC factory in Epano Skala, Mytilene.

The wreck was noticed at first light on Tuesday morning by passers-by, who saw the corpses washed ashore by the sea.

Strong Coast Guard forces were operating on land and sea on Tuesday morning, to find survivors or more casualties.

