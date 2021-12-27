A series of tremors recorded in the sea area between Crete and Kassos | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

A series of tremors were recorded in the sea area between Crete and Kassos after the 5.5 earthquake that occured late on Sunday.

According to the Geodynamics Institute of the Athens National Observatory, two tremors measuring around 4.0 on the Richter scale were recorded followed by a series of other smaller ones.

The epicentre was located 30-50 km south of Kassos and some of them were felt in the eastern parts of Crete.

There are no reports of damage so far.