Senate Foreign Relations Committee approves US-Greece partnership resolution - iefimerida.gr

A bipartinan resolution celebrating the Greek-American partnership was approved by the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on Thursday.

The resolution was tabled during the visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Washington in May, and it was intended to welcome the Greek premier's speech at a joint meeting of Congress.

"Greece will continue to have a stalwart friend and ally in the United States," said Committee Chairman Bob Menendez in a statement following the approval, adding that "the US-Greece relationship is rooted in shared devotion to advancing democracy, shoring up energy and security partnerships, and safeguarding human rights worldwide." The resolution by both parties in the Senate, he added, reaffirms "our commitment to continue growing that bond for generations to come."

Also commenting on the resolution, Ranking Committee Member Jim Risch said that "Russia’s unprovoked and brutal invasion of Ukraine has demonstrated the importance of the NATO alliance. Greece has long been a leader in its contributions to NATO’s collective defense, and I’m grateful its ports are increasingly integrated into NATO’s transport structure."

The fact that the committee passed this resolution "reaffirms Congress’ support for the U.S.-Greece partnership as we confront new shared challenges," Risch noted, adding that he looks forward to working with the Greek prime minister in the months ahead.