Secretary general for extroversion Ioannis Smyrlis resigns from Foreign Affairs ministry - iefimerida.gr

Secretary general for extroversion Ioannis Smyrlis resigns from Foreign Affairs ministry

NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Secretary General of International Economic Affairs at the Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry Ioannis (Yiannis) Smyrlis, also chair of Enterprise Greece, tendered his resignation in a letter to FM Nikos Dendias on Thursday.

In his letter, Smyrlis said he was resigning for personal reasons.

The former chair of the ministry-affiliated export-promotion agency (Enterprise Greece) said in a post on his Greek social media accounts, "Today a very important cycle of reforms and successful actions is coming to completion for me and a new one opening up, as I have been enlisted on the electoral race for the new great victory of New Democracy."

Smyrlis reviewed what he called a "constructive collaboration with Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias and Deputy FM (Kostas) Fragogiannis", detailing reforms and collaborations at the ministry, and personally thanked Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and all ministry & agency staff and representatives of agencies and businesses he had worked with for their collaboration.

