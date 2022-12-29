Secretary general for extroversion Ioannis Smyrlis resigns from Foreign Affairs ministry - iefimerida.gr

Secretary General of International Economic Affairs at the Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry Ioannis (Yiannis) Smyrlis, also chair of Enterprise Greece, tendered his resignation in a letter to FM Nikos Dendias on Thursday.

In his letter, Smyrlis said he was resigning for personal reasons.

The former chair of the ministry-affiliated export-promotion agency (Enterprise Greece) said in a post on his Greek social media accounts, "Today a very important cycle of reforms and successful actions is coming to completion for me and a new one opening up, as I have been enlisted on the electoral race for the new great victory of New Democracy."

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Smyrlis reviewed what he called a "constructive collaboration with Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias and Deputy FM (Kostas) Fragogiannis", detailing reforms and collaborations at the ministry, and personally thanked Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and all ministry & agency staff and representatives of agencies and businesses he had worked with for their collaboration.