Second & final round of elections for SYRIZA's leadership to be held on Sunday - iefimerida.gr

The second and final round of elections for the leadership of main opposition party SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance will be held on Sunday.
The candidates are Efi Achtsioglou and Stefanos Kasselakis, with the former receiving 36.18% of the votes in the first round and the latter 44.91%. Some 148,821 Syriza members had voted in the first round on September 17.
Achtsioglou will be casting her vote at the Athens district of Egaleo's town hall at 11:00 am, while Kasselakis will be casting his at the Galaxias cultural center in Nea Smirni at 12:00 noon.
ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο