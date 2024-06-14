Search for missing American gets reinforcements - iefimerida.gr

Police investigators from the island of Naxos arrive in Amorgos today to take the lead in the ill-fated search for a missing, retired U.S. police officer.

The officer’s whereabouts have been unknown since Tuesday morning when he left for a hike.

Key to the search efforts will be the responses from mobile phone companies to determine the last known locations of the two mobile phones the retiree had with him. One device had a French number, and the other an American number.

Despite the efforts of the police, firefighters, and volunteer rescuers, the search has so far been fruitless.

Calibet Albert Eric, 59, had traveled to the island from Los Angeles, where he resides, to enjoy his vacation. According to his friend who informed the police of his disappearance, Eric left Aegiali for a hike towards Katapola at 7:05 AM on Tuesday (11/6), a route that typically takes about four hours.

Approximately eight hours later, the friend realized that Eric had not reached his destination and began making repeated phone calls without response, prompting him to contact the authorities. It is worth noting that the last communication from the 59-year-old was 15 minutes after he started his hike, at 7:20 AM, when he sent a photo to his sister of the trail sign.

By Katia Niakari