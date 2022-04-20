 Greek President Sakellaropoulou on four-day Easter visit to northern Greece - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Greek President Sakellaropoulou on four-day Easter visit to northern Greece

Η πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας, Κατερίνα Σακελλαροπούλου
Η ΠτΔ Κατερίνα Σακελλαροπούλου / Φωτογραφία: Προεδρία της Δημοκρατίας
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will visit the prefectures of Evros, Rodopi and Xanthi from Holy Thursday through Easter Sunday (April 21-24), the Presidency announced on Wednesday.

During her four-day tour she will visit military units, and villages where Greek refugees settled a hundred years ago following the Asia Minor disaster (1922).

Starting her tour at Trigono area in northern Evros, near the borders with Turkey and Bulgaria, Sakellaropoulou will continue to Rodopi and Xanthi.

The Greek president will attend the liturgies of Deposition of Christ on Thursday and of the Epitaph on Friday (the latter in Maronia-Sapes). She will also visit museums as well as social and cultural associations, local schools and a care facility for the elderly, and chat with locals at village squares. On Saturday night, Sakellaropoulou will attend the Resurrection services at the Holy Wisdom cathedral in Xanthi.

On Easter Sunday, Sakellaropoulou will meet with officers at the 25th Armored Brigade at Petrochori, Xanthi, before visiting her home municipality of Stavroupoli near Thessaloniki.

This will be the Greek president's fourth visit to Thrace.

