Katerina Sakellaropoulou inaugurates Athens Municipality's Center for the Fight against Gender-Based Violence | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

The President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou inaugurated today the Centre for Combating Gender Violence and Multiple Discrimination of the Municipality of Athens.

"We are experiencing a period of high tension. The pandemic, the change of our everyday life to the worse, the insecurity, the households' financial problems are creating explosive conditions. Violence in all its forms is spreading everywhere, at schools, in families".

She wished to the scientists and employees of the centre to work in order for this newly founded centre to operate as a place of safety, of freedom and autonomy for those that need it so much.