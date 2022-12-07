RR regulator calls on Hellenic Train to improve notifications of changed schedules - iefimerida.gr

Greece's Railroad Regulatory Authority (RAS) urged Hellenic Train SA on Wednesday to improve the way it notifies when trains are delayed or cancelled and requested it adopt a related five-point EU directive.

In a statement, RAS said that "it has determined that systematic cancellations, delays, amendments or abolished schedules by Hellenic Train SA are not publicized to passengers on time, despite repeated reminders to boost information provision by any available means."

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The authority said it has received numerous complaints and reports about inadequate information and poor services in urban railroad schedules in Athens and Thessaloniki. In addition, there have been several complaints about substitution of buses for trains, which greatly alter both a journey's duration and the number of stops included.

Following Hellenic Train monthly reports on delays, cancellations and such, data shows that the problems spring mostly from the inadequate infrastructure as well as the business' innate weaknesses, RAE said, noting the poor state of equipment, reduced staffing because of Covid-19, and poor management of crowded platforms.

As a national enforcement body of EU Directive 1371/2007, RAE called on the company to observe the rights of passengers as set out in the directive and provide a timetable for resolving complaints, as part of its obligations to and respect of passengers.