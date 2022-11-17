 Rouvikonas throws leaflets at Dev't Minister's home; gov't spokesman condemns - iefimerida.gr
Rouvikonas throws leaflets at Dev't Minister's home; gov't spokesman condemns

Παρέμβαση του Ρουβίκωνα στο σπίτι του Αδ. Γεωργιάδη
Παρέμβαση του Ρουβίκωνα στο σπίτι του Αδ. Γεωργιάδη / Φωτογραφία: Twitter
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Members of the antiestablishment group Rouvikonas threw leaflets outside the house of Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis on Thursday night.

Commenting on Twitter, the minister said, "It's so strange, every time I say something that bothers [main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis] Tsipras a lot, Rouvikonas attacks my house while my children are inside... Must be coincidence, and I'm sure SYRIZA condemns the attacks, for sure... Guys, we're not scared of you, just so you know..."

Government spokesman Yiannis Economou condemned the attack, calling it "a cowardly attack by thugs of this organization" and said he expected all political forces to condemn it as well.

