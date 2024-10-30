Rockfall at Delphi Injures Spanish Tourists, Raises Safety Concerns - iefimerida.gr

Two Spanish tourists have been injured after a cliff section collapsed at the ancient site of Delphi in Central Greece.

The incident occurred at the Tholos of Delphi, within the Sanctuary of Athena Pronaia, prompting a swift response from authorities.

The injured tourists were immediately transported to the Amfissa hospital. One remains hospitalized, while the other was released after receiving treatment for minor injuries.

Police cordoned off the road leading to the archaeological site as a precaution.

A specialized unit has been dispatched to assess the safety of the area, which is overseen by the Municipality of Fokida and the Ephorate of Antiquities of Fokida. Reports indicate that warning signs about the risk of falling rocks are present at the site.

Traffic to the archaeological site has been diverted through the Itea-Distomo road while the road connecting Delphi with Arachova remains closed.

This incident follows a tragic fatality last month in Samaria Gorge on Crete, where a Ukrainian hiker was killed by falling rocks following a sudden rainstorm.

These events raise concerns about safety measures and visitor awareness at popular natural and archaeological sites in Greece.

Authorities are likely to face scrutiny regarding the adequacy of warning signs and safety protocols in place to protect visitors from such hazards.