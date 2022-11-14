Road traffic restrictions to come into effect ahead of Athens Polytechnic Uprising anniversary, November 17 - iefimerida.gr

Extensive road traffic restrictions will come into effect ahead of the 49th Athens Polytechnic Uprising anniversary, to be commemorated with a mass rally across the city centre on Thursday, November 17.

Road traffic will gradually be restricted until it is closed off entirely on the day, starting at 06:00 on Tuesday morning through 06:00 on Friday morning along all the central Athens roads followed by the annual commemorative march, including: all the streets, squares and pedestrian walkways around the Athens Polythechnic on Patission Street, the streets at and around Exarchia Square, Omonia Square, Panepistimiou Av., Stadiou Av., Vassileos Georgiou St., Vassilissis Sofias Av., and all the streets around the US Embassy, including Michalakopoulou St., Papadiamantopoulou St. and Alexandras Av.