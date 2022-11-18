 Road tax fees for 2023 posted online by revenue authority - iefimerida.gr
Road tax fees for 2023 posted online by revenue authority

Road tax notifications for the 2023 road tax have been posted, the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) said on Friday.

Private car and motorcycle owners can find what they owe through AADE's myCar platform (https://www.aade.gr/mycar). This year the notices will include a QR code, allowing faster payment of fees through mobile banking, besides through web banking.

Payment deadline is December 31.

