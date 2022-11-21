 Retail sector will not open for business on Sunday, Nov. 27 - iefimerida.gr
Retail sector will not open for business on Sunday, Nov. 27

Κόσμος περπατά στο κέντρο της Αθήνας ανάμεσα στα καταστήματα / Φωτογραφίες: ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ-EUROKINISSI
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Shops will not open for business on Sunday, November 27, as announced by Greece's Federation of Private Sector Employees (OIYE) on Monday.

In its announcement, the federation said that the government is pushing for Sunday trading on this specific date "only out of favoritism for the big franchises."

The federation added that their mobilization stands against the monopoly tactics behind Black Friday sales, which OIYE blames as misleading and unfair game to the smaller businesses.

