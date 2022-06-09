Residents to be warned of 'Genesis' weather front by text messages from 112 - iefimerida.gr

Residents in Greece's regions expected to be severely affected by the oncoming "Genesis" weather front will receive warning text messages from the 112 emergency number, said Civil Protection General Secretary Vassilis Papageorgiou at a briefing on Thursday evening.

Adverse weather phenomena are forecast for the Ionian islands, Western mainland Greece, Western Peloponnese, Macedonia, Thrace, and the North Aegean islands. Thessaly, the Sporades group of islands, eastern parts of mainland Greece and also northern parts of Evia island will also be affected. Sudden floods are forecast, and in Thessaly in particular heavy rain is expected.

"Genesis" is expected to spread across the country starting Thursday evening through Monday.