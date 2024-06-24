Rescue Operation Underway for Trapped Mountaineer on Mount Olympus - iefimerida.gr

A full-scale rescue operation is currently underway to save a stranded mountaineer on Mount Olympus.

Authorities said the hiker has been located, and rescue teams are in visual contact with him.

The man, whose details have not been released, lost his bearings at a precarious spot on a steep slope near the old monastery of Saint Dionysius, in the area known as Straggos. Eforts, now, are focused on approaching and safely rescuing him.

The man is reported to be in good health.

The operation involves personnel from the Katerini and Litochoro Fire Departments, as well as volunteer rescuers from the Greek Rescue Team