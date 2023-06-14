Pylos death toll rises to at least 79; fishing boat sailed off from Tobruk - iefimerida.gr

The death toll of the shipwreck of a fishing boat off Pylos rose to at least 79 on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

At least 79 bodies have been recovered, while 104 survivors have been transported to Kalamata, with the exception of 4 who were airlifted from Pylos to the Kalamata hospital.

The full number of passengers remains unknown. Thhe boat had sailed off from Tobruk (Libya) before sinking in international waters off the southwest coast of the Peloponnese.