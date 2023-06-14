 Pylos death toll rises to at least 79; fishing boat sailed off from Tobruk - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Pylos death toll rises to at least 79; fishing boat sailed off from Tobruk

Πύλος Ναυάγιο μετανάστες Πύλος
Διασώστες με μετανάστες από το ναυάγιο στην Πύλο / ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΜΑΡΚΑΚΗΣ/eleftheriaonline/EUROKINISSI
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

The death toll of the shipwreck of a fishing boat off Pylos rose to at least 79 on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

At least 79 bodies have been recovered, while 104 survivors have been transported to Kalamata, with the exception of 4 who were airlifted from Pylos to the Kalamata hospital.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The full number of passengers remains unknown. Thhe boat had sailed off from Tobruk (Libya) before sinking in international waters off the southwest coast of the Peloponnese.

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ