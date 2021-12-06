Protests and marches in Thessaloniki to mark Grigoropoulos murder anniversary | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

A march to mark the 13th anniversary since the murder of teenager Alexandros Grigoropoulos was held in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Monday.

This march was attended by students and members of the anti-establishment scene.

The march moved from Egnatia Highway throught the city centre, passing in front of the Macedonia-Thrace Ministry and ending at Kamara, while part of the march continued and concluded their march in front of a police blockade at Syntrivani.

Two more protest rallies are planned for Monday afternoon, one in Kamara at 17:00 and one at the Venizelos statue an hour later.