Prosecutors of Greece call on justice minister to intervene over lawyers' court behavior - iefimerida.gr

Prosecutors of Greece call on justice minister to intervene over lawyers' court behavior

The Association of Prosecutors of Greece (EEE) called on the justice minister on Wednesday to intervene with legislative measures to ensure criminal cases proceed smoothly at courts.

At the same time, the association condemned as unacceptable and professionally abusive the behavior of certain defense lawyers, and called for disciplinary action against them.

In their statement, the prosecutors said that recently a confrontational method of defense is implemented not just between litigants and their defenders, as one would expect, but against court personnel as well. Often, they charged, judges are the recipients of offensive behavior, unacceptable and disrespectful attitudes, and direct or indirect threats.

The prosecutors also condemned what they called "the effort to create an excessive publicity and wider social support on behalf of a litigant" through the media and direct or indirect revelation of identifying information about the victims, even of those who are under age.

