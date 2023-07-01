Property transfers, myHealth app and gov.gr services the priority for digital governance policy - iefimerida.gr

Property transfers, the myHealth platform and increasing the number of services available via the gov.gr portal are the priority policies for the ministry of digital governance, as indicated by Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou on the very first day he took over the ministry.

Among the "oven-ready" projects is a digital property transfer file that will begin operating on a pilot basis and which notaries can use to source the documents that they ask citizens to produce, provided the property in question is included in the land register and legalised.

Regarding the digital medical file in the myHealth app, the ministry aims to fully develop the system so as to cover both public-sector and private healthcare facilities - a process that is expected to be completed within 2023 - with records of hospital admissions and medical test results going back several years.

The minister's plans for the gov.gr portal are even more ambitious, as the target is to increase the digital services offered to 5,000 so that a greater number of transactions can be carried out remotely. The plan aims to digitise and give access to more than 90 pct of state services via gov.gr.

The portal started by offering 501 services in 2019 and this number has now increased to 1,556, with transactions with the public sector increasing roughly 100 times.

Papastergiou has indicated that he intends to put emphasis on issues such as cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, as well as driverless vehicles and digitising local government services, with 90 million euros from the Recovery Fund and 232 million euros from EU funds directed to projects in municipalities.