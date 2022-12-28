Prof. Lekkas on Evia earthquake: Nothing to worry about - iefimerida.gr

There is no cause for concern following the earthquake registering 4.9 on the Richter scale that shook Psachna on Evia on Wednesday and was felt in Athens, Efthymios Lekkas, Organization of Antiseismic Planning and Protection (OASP) president and chair of the Seismic Threat Evaluation Committee at the organization, said later the same day.

Professor Lekkas told Athens-Macedonian News Agency that "the committee evaluated developments as normal," and said the committee members could not tell if the earthquake, registered at 14:24, was the main one or not. "Nature will decide about that," he noted, adding that the committee is reviewing and updating readiness plans for the area of Psachna, site of a known fault on the island.