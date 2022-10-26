Private sector deposits up 2.255 billion euros in September - iefimerida.gr

Deposits placed by the private sector increased by 2.255 billion euros in September 2022, compared with an increase of 89 million in the previous month, with the annual growth rate rising to 6.2% from 5.2% in August, the Bank of Greece said on Wednesday.

More specifically, in September 2022, the monthly net flow of total deposits was positive by 1,807 million, compared with a positive net flow of 616 million in August 2022. Deposits placed by the general government decreased by 448 million, compared with an increase of 527 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate decreased to 3.3%, compared with 5.6% in the previous month.

In September 2022, corporate deposits increased by 1,502 million, compared with a decrease of 376 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate increased to 11.5% from 7.8% in the previous month. In particular, deposits from NFCs increased by 1,879 million, against a decrease of 412 million in the previous month. Deposits placed by insurance corporations and other financial intermediaries decreased by 377 million, compared with an increase of 35 million in the previous month. Deposits placed by households and private non-profit institutions increased by 753 million euros, compared with an increase of 465 million euros in the previous month; the annual growth rate increased to 4.6% from 4.4% in the previous month.

Τhe monthly net flow of total credit was positive by 1,069 million euros in September 2022, compared with a negative net flow of 1,629 million in the previous month.