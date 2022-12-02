Prime Minister Mitsotakis attends first day of EPP summit meeting in Athens - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, leader of New Democracy party, participated in the first day of the European People's Party (EPP) summit meeting in Athens on Friday.

On the sidelines of the EPP meeting, Mitsotakis met separately with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Foreign Affairs Minister Antonio Tajani, and EPP President Manfred Weber.

EPP heads of state and government, EU officials, and others attending the meeting discussed the future of the party and EU challenges at the meeting chaired by Weber. Issues also included were the European right's strategy, energy security, economic governance, and defense.

In his meeting with von der Leyen, Mitsotakis discussed the EU's challenges, especially the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis. In a tweet, the EU president said, "Good meeting with K. Mitsotakis in preparation of the next European Council summit. We need to improve our toolbox to support vulnerable households and businesses dealing with high energy prices."

The Greek premier strongly condemned the attack against an Italian diplomat's car on Thursday during his meeting with Tajani, while he also met with Weber, and with the head of Germany's CDU party, Friedrich Merz.