Preventative inspections for avian influenza carried out by ministry - iefimerida.gr

Bulgaria's veterinary services informed their counterparts at the Rural Development and Food Ministry of a case of avian influenza (H5N1) on Tuesday.

According to the Greek ministry, the current clinical data in Greek poultry farms does not raise concerns so far. Given, however, the trade flows from Bulgaria to Greece, the latter's veterinary services have been placed on heightened alert.

Local directorates of agricultural economy and veterinary services have received specific information to carry out preventative inspections and sample taking, for laboratory analyses at the National Reference Laboratory.