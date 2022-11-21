President Sakellaropoulou's statement on Armed Forces Day - iefimerida.gr

The President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou participated on Monday morning in the doxology at the Holy Metropolitan Church of Athens for the celebration of Armed Forces Day and then laid a wreath at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier.

"The Armed Forces, with the perfect level of training, readiness and patriotic ethos that characterizes them, are the guarantor of our national independence and the security of our borders," the President said in a statement and added: "We honor those, in the nation's historic journey, that did not succumb, no matter how strong the enemy was, and they also sacrificed their lives so that we can be free today. They have our gratitude forever."