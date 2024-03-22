President Sakellaropoulou's message on Greek Independence Day: Standing with those defending their independence against revisionism and authoritarianism - iefimerida.gr

The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou in her message to the Greek Diaspora on the occasion of Greek Independence Day on March 25th, emphasizes the importance of the unity of Greeks abroad and the defense of Greece's unquestionable national sovereignty and independence. Sakellaropoulou stresses that 'March 25, 1821, the day of the Declaration of the Revolution against Ottoman rule, is a glorious milestone in the long history of our nation.'

At the same time, she notes that 'we continue to stand by all those who defend their own independence against revisionism and authoritarianism. From Ukraine to the Middle East, our compass remains respect for international law and the principles of humanity.'

She also reminds us that 'this year marks 50 years since the restoration of Democracy in Greece' and points out that 'During this period, Greece, despite the difficulties and successive crises, has consolidated its position at the core of the European Union, becoming a pillar of stability and peace in the Eastern Mediterranean and the wider region.'

She also emphasizes that 'We continue to strive for a just and sustainable solution to the Cyprus issue, based on international law, the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, and the principles of the European Union.'