President Sakellaropoulou visits 332 Air Force Squadron; briefed on Rafale aircraft potential - iefimerida.gr

The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Thursday visited the 332 Air Force Fighter Squadron in Tanagra, Attica where the Hellenic Air Force's Rafale aircraft are stationed.
Deputy Defence Minister Nikos Hardalias, the chief of the HAF General Staff Air Vice-Marshal Themistoklis Bourolias and the Chief of Tactical Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Georgios Fassoulas welcomed the president.
She was briefed on the squadron's mission and watched a presentation of the Rafale aircraft's capabilities, including a demonstration in a flight simulator.
