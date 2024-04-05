President Sakellaropoulou toured the Maria Callas Museum - iefimerida.gr

Τhe “Maria Callas Museum” of the Municipality of Athens toured the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou accompanied by the Mayor of Athens Haris Doukas on Friday.

Their tour commenced in the themed rooms, offering visitors the opportunity to experience interpretations by the globally acclaimed soprano. Subsequently, they explored the exhibition area, which showcases texts, objects, and rare archival documents that illuminate the trajectory of her life and career.

Concluding their visit both penned their impressions of the tour in the museum's visitor book.