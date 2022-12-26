 President Sakellaropoulou: Our thoughts today are with the children of Ukraine - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

President Sakellaropoulou: Our thoughts today are with the children of Ukraine

Σακελλαροπούλου: «Αυτές τις μέρες η σκέψη μας είναι στραμμένη στα παιδιά της Ουκρανίας. Έχασαν σπίτι, κάποιο γονίο»
Φωτογραφία: EUROKINISSI/ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou in a post on the social media on Christmas underlined that these days our thoughts are with the children of Ukraine. Their most beautiful and carefree years were devastated by the war.

She also added "They are living with the fear, the insecurity and the uncertainty and when asked they say that they have asked from Santa Claus to end this war and bring their fathers back home".

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

"But the Ukrainians are determined not to let the war steal the Christmas from their children and the "huge tree of Invincibility in the centre of Kiev which is decorated with the doves of peace and with blue and yellow lights, the colours of Ukraine, and with the emblem of the country, the trident on the top, is the response to the invaders' violence".

She also underlined that "if this picture is not enough to erase the pain from an unfair and unprovoked war, it may, possibly, bring hope to the hearts and to bring, at last, the smile to the children that have suffered so much".

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ