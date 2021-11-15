President Sakellaropoulou: Gets annual flu vaccine -Appeals for prompt vaccination | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Monday had her annual vaccination against influenza, accepting an invitation from the Hellenic Pneumonological Society to get vaccinated for the second successive year.

"Prevention is always better than cure and vaccination is the most effective a safest means of preventing the disease," she noted, adding that it was important that, in addition to the vaccine against Covid-19, people are promptly vaccinated against seasonal flu and pneumonia, especially those belonging to vulnerable groups.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

She urged people "not to let fear and misinformation rule our lives," adding that the pandemic had shown that the right response was to convert hesitation and denial to solidarity and responsibility.