 President Sakellaropoulou: Gets annual flu vaccine -Appeals for prompt vaccination | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

President Sakellaropoulou: Gets annual flu vaccine -Appeals for prompt vaccination

President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou
President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou/ Photo credit: SOOC/ Nick Paleologos
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Monday had her annual vaccination against influenza, accepting an invitation from the Hellenic Pneumonological Society to get vaccinated for the second successive year.

"Prevention is always better than cure and vaccination is the most effective a safest means of preventing the disease," she noted, adding that it was important that, in addition to the vaccine against Covid-19, people are promptly vaccinated against seasonal flu and pneumonia, especially those belonging to vulnerable groups.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

She urged people "not to let fear and misinformation rule our lives," adding that the pandemic had shown that the right response was to convert hesitation and denial to solidarity and responsibility.

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ