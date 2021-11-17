President Sakellaropoulou: Today we have duty to support the young and their expectations | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Wednesday laid a wreath at the Athens Polytechnic for the 48th commemoration of the historic student uprising against the 1967-1974 junta in Greece.

"The Polytechnic uprising in November 1973 was the culmination of the resistance against the military dictatorship. We honour the victims, the students and all the fighters who stood up against violence and lawlessness. Their sacrifices, as well as their love for freedom and democracy, still inspire us," she said.

"Today, the young people who after the economic crisis are now also experiencing that of the pandemic are called upon to live in a complex world full of challenges and uncertainties. We have duty to stand by them and to support their expectations for a better future, in the context of an open society that includes us all," Sakellaropoulou underlined in her statement.